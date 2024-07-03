People Have Lost Faith In NEET: Actor Vijay Urges Union Government To Respect Tamil Nadu People's Emotions

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Thalapathy Vijay has called for the central government to abolish the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), asserting that the public has lost confidence in the exam. During a party event, Vijay noted that NEET poses significant challenges for students from backward, most backward, and oppressed communities. "People have lost faith in the NEET examination. The nation doesn't need NEET. Exemption from NEET is the only solution. I wholeheartedly welcome the resolution against NEET passed in the State Assembly. I request the Union Government to respect the emotions of the people of Tamil Nadu. Education should be moved from the Concurrent List to the State List," he said.

He also questioned the fairness of NEET for students educated under the state syllabus, which differs from the NCERT syllabus. "How can students who studied under the state syllabus take NEET, which is based on the NCERT syllabus? The recent mishap in the NEET exam destroyed its credibility. Diversity is a strength, not a weakness," he added. Vijay's party organized an event to honor top-performing students from Class 10 and Class 12 across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Last week, he met with students from Ariyalur, Coimbatore, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Erode, Kanniyakumari, Karur, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Namakkal, Nilgiris, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Salem, Sivaganga, Tenkasi, Theni, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tiruppur, and Virudhunagar districts.

On July 3, Vijay honored students from Chengalpattu, Chennai, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Kancheepuram, Karaikal, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Puducherry, Ranipet, Thanjavur, Thiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, Thiruvarur, Tirupattur, Tiruchirappalli, Vellore, and Villupuram districts.In his first event, Vijay encouraged students to avoid harmful habits and emphasized the importance of maintaining their individuality. "Some students have a clear vision of their future aspirations, while others may need guidance," he said. "Consult your parents, teachers, and career counselors for advice. Remember, success comes to those who put their best efforts into their chosen field." Highlighting the influence of friendships, Vijay advised students to choose their companions wisely. "While friendships form naturally, it's crucial to steer friends away from negative influences. Cultivating self-discipline is key," he said.