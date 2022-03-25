People in massive numbers have gathered for Yogi's swearing-in ceremony, see pics

People in massive numbers have gathered at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium for swearing-in ceremony of Yogi Adityanath. See pictures,

Earlier, ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of UP-designate Yogi Adityanath, Pushkar Singh Dhami talked about his party's second consecutive win he said “In Uttar Pradesh, a full majority govt is formed under the leadership of PM Modi and Yogi Adityanath. For the first time govts have been repeated in UP and Uttarakhand."

The oath-taking ceremony of Yogi in Uttar Pradesh as a CM is going to hold today 25 March. It is going to be a grand event, according to the reports Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, the team of ‘Kashmir Files’ will attend the event. In all BJP ruled states, Chief Minister will also be present at the event.