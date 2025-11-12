'People of Bihar want change': Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar says doesn't believe exit polls predicting NDA win

Bengaluru, Nov 12 Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, commenting on the exit polls predicting an NDA victory in the Bihar Assembly polls, on Wednesday said that he does not believe in them.

"I don’t believe in exit polls. Even in Karnataka, I didn’t believe them. There are many things to discuss. We have hopes that the Mahagathbandhan will win," Shivakumar said while interacting with reporters here.

"People want change, and I believe they have supported the INDIA alliance. I have never believed in exit polls — that has been my experience, and exit polls have often proved wrong," he said.

"I am a practical politician. I have confidence that the Mahagathbandhan will return to power. I believe in the people of Bihar," he added.

Admitting that he hasn't been to Bihar, Shivakumar said that he had heard a lot from his friends that "there is great enthusiasm there".

"Let’s wait for a day. I never believed in exit polls, not even when they showed results in our favour. Let the actual results come," he said.

Shivakumar said that the media had never predicted Congress’s victory in Karnataka through exit polls.

"The media never said that Congress would come to power in Karnataka. I was confident about the number of seats and our victory. Even in the bypolls, the media predicted that Congress wouldn’t win. Let those who conduct exit polls say whatever they want — leave it," he said.

"The people will either bless us or reject us — that’s part of democracy. Who hasn’t faced defeat? Everyone wins and loses at some point," he remarked.

Asked whether the Bihar election results would impact Karnataka politics, Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress chief, said: "There is no need for any discussion on that. It will have no impact on Karnataka politics. Karnataka is a leader in development and social change. Our government is committed to the economic upliftment of people, discipline, and dedication."

Reacting to Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan’s remark that Shivakumar would become Chief Minister in 2028 and that there would be no leadership change during this term, Shivakumar said: "That’s good. What’s wrong with his statement? The Chief Minister is very much in position — let him continue. We are not unhappy about it. We are working together."

"We are united, and we will continue to stay united," he affirmed.

Asked about his Delhi visit, Shivakumar clarified, “I didn’t meet any of the Union Ministers.”

On the Red Fort blast, he said: "This is a serious issue, and we all need to be cautious. The Government of India must ensure the safety of this country. Ultimately, we want results — they have to deliver. Many failures have occurred and continue to occur, and many lives have been lost. We must be very careful."

About Congress leaders demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Shivakumar said: "Let’s all join the voice."

