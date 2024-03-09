‘People of Maldives Are Sorry’: Former Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed Voices Concern Over India’s Boycott Call Amid Diplomatic Row

Former Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed, amidst the escalating diplomatic tensions between India and Maldives, conveyed concerns on Friday regarding India's call for a boycott of the Maldives and its repercussions on the Maldivian tourism industry.

Nasheed, currently in India, addressed the media regarding the strained relations between the two nations and said the people of Maldives are sorry. He also said the Maldivian people wished Indian tourists to continue coming to his country.

It has impacted the Maldives a lot, and I am actually here in India. I'm very worried about this. I want to say the people of the Maldives are sorry, we are sorry that this has happened. We want Indian people to come on their holidays to the Maldives, and there will not be any change in our hospitality, the former President told the media, news agency ANI reported.

Nasheed acknowledged India's historically responsible approach in handling such issues, noting that rather than resorting to pressure tactics, India has advocated for diplomatic dialogue. When the president of the Maldives wanted Indian military personnel to leave, you know what India did? They did not twist their arms. They did not display muscle, but just simply told the government of Maldives, 'Okay, let's have a discussion on that', he said.

