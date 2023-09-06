People of Mizoram ready to extend any help to distressed tribals in Manipur: Zoramthanga

Aizawl, Sep 6 Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Wednesday said that people of his state were ready to help their distressed fellow brothers and sisters of Manipur and suggested that the future course of action should be undertaken in consultation with various organisations, leaders concerned, and the public.

Zoramthanga, who is also the President of the ruling Mizo National Front, on Wednesday met ten Kuki MLAs of Manipur including two ministers and leaders of civil society organisations (CSOs) of the state here.

He said that he was deeply hurt with the sufferings of people due to the violence in Manipur.

Besides the MLAs, including seven belonging to BJP, leaders of various CSOs were present at the meeting, officials said.

Kuki legislators from the hill districts of Manipur, along with various tribal organisations have been demanding a separate administration (equivalent to separate state) for the tribals since May 12, nine days after the devastating ethnic violence broke out in the northeastern state on May 3.

Zoramthanga, his Cabinet colleagues and MNF MLAs had participated in the 'Solidarity March', organised by the NGOs Coordination Committee in Mizoram on July 25 to express solidarity for the Kuki-Zo tribals, affected in the violence in Manipur.

