People of Punjab benefited from Centre's funds: State BJP chief Jakhar

Chandigarh, May 19 People of Punjab have benefited from funds provided by the Modi-government in the past 10 years, state BJP President Sunil Jakhar said here on Sunday.

The benefits of the funds under flagship and other schemes penetrated right up to the last mile, he said.

"Be it social security, agriculture, health, infrastructure, welfare, railways, housing, power or employment, Punjab received enormous central assistance in the last decade that has been instrumental in elevating Punjab on the socio-economic front," Sunil Jakhar told the media.

Highlighting the schemes and their impact, both economic and social, he said while the Centre continued to help Punjab grow without bias, the people can now see through the fake narrative propelled by the ruling AAP dispensation under Bhagwant Mann which has failed to live up to many of its poll promises.

"Funds from the Centre to Punjab have been the lifeline of development all three years. Its benefits have percolated to the last man standing," he said.

He said the BJP, with its schemes and funds, has connected each household.

"Funds for building houses, water supply, electrification, toilet, etc. have been provided by the BJP," he said.

In the agriculture sector, he said under the Centre's Kisan Credit Card (KCC) scheme, nearly 22.5 lakh farmers in Punjab received a whopping Rs 56,754 crore in the past 10 years.

The KCC Scheme aims at providing adequate and timely credit to the farmers for their agricultural operations. "Under the Kissan Samamaan Nidhi scheme, the Centre has provided Rs 4,758 crore to farmers. Under the Soil Health Card scheme, 24.50 cards were made in Punjab for farmers," he said.

"The Mann-led AAP government has failed to deliver. Development in Punjab is largely because of the schemes and funds provided by the Modi-led BJP government," the BJP chief added.

Punjab is slated to go to Lok Sabha polls on June 1 and the counting of votes will be done on June 4.

