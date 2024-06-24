People want substance, not slogans: PM Modi

New Delhi, June 24 Sending a strong message in the very first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday emphasised that the people of the country expect no obstructive behaviour from the Opposition in the new Parliament building.

"In the House, the common man expects debate and diligence. People do not expect tantrums, drama and disturbance. People want substance, not slogans. The country needs a good opposition, a responsible opposition and I am sure that the MPs who have won in this 18th Lok Sabha will try to fulfill those expectations of the common man," said PM Modi while addressing the newly-elected MPs.

Requesting all the members to use the opportunity for public welfare, public service and take every possible step in public interest, Prime Minister Modi mentioned that the country has many expectations from all the MPs.

"The people of the country expect good steps from the opposition... I hope that the opposition will live up to it," he said.

There have been several instances in the past when sessions were washed out and the House was not able to conduct normal business even as the government offered discussions on several occasions.

The BJP-led NDA maintained in the past that the Opposition did not want issues of public welfare to be discussed.

Despite chaos and high disruption, the NDA government in previous terms was able to pass several bills that were in the national interest and benefitted all sections of society.

The Modi government has maintained that this reflects its commitment, productivity and ability to drive the legislative agenda in the Parliament, which aims to fulfil the aspirations of its citizens and will shape the future of the country.

