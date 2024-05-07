People will elect Narendra Modi as PM for third term, says Shripad Naik after casting vote

Panaji, May 7 Union Minister of State for Tourism Shripad Naik on Tuesday said people will elect Narendra Modi as Prime Minister for the third term.

Polling is underway in Goa for two seats of Lok Sabha, wherein 16 candidates are in the fray.

Union Minister Naik, BJP candidate from North Goa, after casting his vote in the Ribandar polling booth of the Panaji assembly constituency, said, "There is joy among voters to see Narendra Modi as Prime Minister again. There are chances that the voting percentage will increase this time."

"This is not a local election. This election is to elect the Prime Minister. Any local issues can be resolved. There is no negative wave against us," Naik said.

Goa Governor P. S. Sreedharan Pillai along with the First Lady Adv. Reetha Sreedharan also exercised the voting right from Government Primary & High School, Dona Paula-Goa.

BJP's South Goa candidate Pallavi Dempo, North Goa Congress candidate Adv. Ramakant Khalap and South Goa Congress candidate Capt. Viriato Fernandes also cast their votes.

There are 1,179,344 voters across the state, in which North Goa has 580,577 voters and South Goa has 598,767 registered voters.

Chief Electoral Office, Goa has set up 1,725 polling stations across the state, with 863 stationed in North Goa and 862 in South Goa, ensuring accessible voting opportunities for all eligible citizens.

