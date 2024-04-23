‘People’s Traitor, Killer Of Democracy’: Congress Workers Protest After Surat Candidate Nilesh Kumbhani Helps Scripting BJP’s ‘Unopposed’ Victory

By tejas1144 | Published: April 23, 2024 02:12 PM

ir="ltr">Surat parliamentary seat has become a talk of town since Monday after BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal won from the Gujarat seat unopposed. The series of events that followed leading up to Dalal’s victory had raised many eyebrows. However, information emerging in the aftermath of his unopposed election suggests that Congress candidate Nilesh Kumbhani may have ‘fixed’ the election in cahoots with the BJP.

Congress candidate, dummy’s nomination rejected

On Monday, the Surat constituency garnered nationwide attention when the nomination of Congress candidate Nilesh Kumbhani was rejected by the returning officer due to apparent discrepancies in the signatures of the proposers.

The disqualification of the nomination form of Suresh Padsala, who stood as the alternate candidate for the Congress in Surat, further marginalised Gujarat's primary opposition party, removing them from contention in the city's electoral competition.

All proposers related to or acquaintance of Kumbhani

In his ruling, Returning Officer Sourabh Pardhi stated that the four nomination forms submitted by Kumbhani and Padsala were dismissed due to initial inconsistencies detected in the signatures of the proposers, casting doubt on their authenticity. Despite Congress alleging misconduct and implicating the BJP in influencing the proposers, recent revelations have shed light on concerning details regarding the affiliations of the proposers associated with both Congress candidates.

The developments suggest that Congress’ Nilesh Kumbhani may have joined hands with the BJP to script the ‘unopposed’ victory of BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal.

How did Kumbhani play a role in BJP’s unopposed victory?

Kumbhani chose relatives and close associates instead of Congress party cadre members as proposers in his nomination papers. In his list, he included proposers like brother-in-law Jagdiya Savalia, business partners Dhruvin Dhamecha, and Ramesh Polara. Nilesh Kumbhani also made his nephew Bhautik Koldiya proposer of Congress party's dummy candidate Suresh Padsala. While submitting the nomination papers, Kumbhani did not take any proposer before the election officer.

All four proposers later submitted sworn affidavits declaring the signatures to be fake and then went underground. The process of issuing notices to explain their absence was initiated, but none of them came forward. Subsequently, Kumbhani and dummy candidate Suresh Padsala's nomination papers were rejected.

CR Patil monitored Op. Surat from Le-Meridien

The epicenter of this unopposed operation by the BJP in Surat was the five-star hotel Le-Meridien. The operation to prevent any opposition in Surat was conducted from there for 24 hours. These proceedings were directly overseen by BJP's state president C.R. Patil.

The rest of the candidates belonging to other parties were made to withdraw their nominations by the BJP using Sam, Dam, Dand, Bhed (by any and all means), reports said.

Congress workers protest outside Kumbhani’s house

After the political upheaval in Surat, reports emerged that Congress candidate Nilesh Kumbhani is now set to join the BJP, hinting at the pre-planned move in connivance with the BJP to win Surat seat for its candidate. Enraged by Kumbhani’s act, who became untraceable after the whole drama, Congress party workers reached his residence with banners and posters to protest against him. Banners by protesters read ‘Janata no Gaddar’ (people’s traitor) and ‘Lok Shahi no hatyaro’ (Killer of democracy). Open in app