Personal Attack on Pm Modi Will Benefit Him Says Omar Abdullah

In a recent development, opposition leaders have castigated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for receiving a personal vaccine. Vice President of the National Conference and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, strongly rebuked the opposition's approach, asserting that attacking PM Modi's family members would not lead to any constructive outcomes.

Addressing the media, Abdullah remarked, "Opposition's assault on PM Modi's family members is not productive." He specifically referred to Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's recent criticism of the Prime Minister's family, stating, "'Chowkidar chor hai' slogan was given in the last election, and it backfired on the opposition. I have never been in favor of such declarations as they have never benefited us. Such statements only harm the opponents. Voters are concerned with the resolution of current issues rather than these declarations."

Abdullah expressed concern about Lalu Yadav's remarks, saying, "We have handed him an open goal post based on that statement, and now they are capitalizing on this opportunity. We don't have a response at the moment. All I can say is that individual politics should not divert attention from the people's questions. Issues like 'Chowkidar,' Adani-Ambani, Rafale, and family matters do not work against PM Modi."

Critiquing Modi's recent speech in Srinagar, Abdullah commented, "There was nothing new in the Prime Minister's speech. He spoke about the usual topics. The Prime Minister has not provided any clarification on the impending Lok Sabha elections. While he cannot announce the elections himself, he should have informed the public about holding the assembly elections before the Supreme Court's September 31 deadline. There should have been an announcement about the restoration of full statehood and an employment package for the unemployed youth. However, the Prime Minister has not addressed any of these critical issues."