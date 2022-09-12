Petitioner seeks ED probe under PMLA charges against Yediyurappa

Bengaluru, Sep 12 Senior advocate and RTI activist T.J. Abraham said on Monday that he would approach the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a corruption case against former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

Abraham had filed a petition seeking a probe against Yediyurappa, his son B.Y. Vijayendra, Minister for Co-Operation S.T. Somashekar and six others with the Karnataka Special Court established to try Offences against MPs, MLAs and the High Court of Karnataka. The special court had dismissed the petition.

He had gone for an appeal in the High Court of Karnataka which had directed the special court revisit the case.

Abraham said, "Special Judge cannot direct proceedings for the offences under PMLA and liberty is reserved to the complainant to initiate appropriate proceedings as per permissible procedure in accordance with law."

Abraham also said that he would try to get the restoration of his petition after convincing the Special Court to proceed to order an investigation Under Section 156 (3)A of CrPc.

This would mandate the registration of an FIR against the accused persons Yediyurappa, Vijayendra, Shashidhar Maradi, Sanjay Shree, Chandrakantha Ramalingam, K. Ravi and Virupakshappa Yamakanamaradi, he said.

He added that he would also approach the High Court with a Writ Petition in the coming week, seeking direction to the Chief Secretary to dispose of the request for sanction pending against accused G.C. Prakash.

Abraham said he would request the Speaker of Assembly to dispose of the request for sanction pending against accused Minister S.T. Somashaker.

He also stated that he would approach the Director of Enforcement (ED) within a fortnight to initiate proceedings under the PML Act against B.S. Yediyurappa and all the others, as suggested by the High court of Karnataka.

Abraham alleged that misusing the power during his tenure as the CM of Karnataka, Yediyurappa and his family members, have received bribes to the tune of hundreds of crores from Ramalingam Construction Company to give contracts for housing projects of the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA).

Yediyurappa is presently a member of the BJP's highest decision making bodies the Central Parliamentary Board and the Central Election Committee. He has announced that he will never let the Congress come to power in the state and get 150 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka.

