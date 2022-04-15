Petrol Diesel Price Hike: Reducing petrol-diesel rates in hands of states, says Hardeep Singh Puri

The general public is suffering due to the huge increase in petrol and diesel prices. Rising fuel prices have also pushed up the prices of all commodities. The central government is expected to reduce petrol and diesel prices. However, now the Centre has left the decision to the state governments. Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said, "The state government should provide relief to the people by reducing VAT on petroleum products." He was speaking to reporters after attending a nationwide social justice fortnight program at Mahasamund in Chhattisgarh.

Asked about the rising prices of petrol and diesel, he said, "The central government is trying to control the rates. The central government had last year reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel and asked the state governments to do the same. In Chhattisgarh, VAT on petrol and diesel is 24 per cent." If it is reduced to 10 per cent, prices will come down automatically."

He further said, "When fuel consumption increases, even 10 per cent VAT will give good income to the states. BJP-ruled states have reduced VAT on diesel and petrol."