Petrol-Diesel Price Today (23 Oct 2024): New Rates Announced, Check Prices in Your City

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) release updated oil prices daily, based on the previous day's oil trading activity. These new prices take effect around six in the morning, ensuring consumers are informed of the latest fuel costs. Despite the inherent volatility of commodities like crude oil, OMCs adjust prices in response to global oil price fluctuations and foreign exchange rates.

Here are the current petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi ₹94.72 ₹87.62 Mumbai ₹103.44 ₹89.97 Chennai ₹100.85 ₹92.44 Kolkata ₹103.94 ₹90.76 Noida ₹94.66 ₹87.76 Lucknow ₹94.65 ₹87.76 Bengaluru ₹102.86 ₹88.94 Hyderabad ₹107.41 ₹95.65 Jaipur ₹104.88 ₹90.36

Factors Influencing Petrol and Diesel Prices:

Refining Costs: Converting crude oil into petrol and diesel involves significant costs, which can vary based on the type of crude oil and refinery efficiency.

Demand: Increased demand for petrol and diesel can lead to higher prices.

Crude Oil Prices: Since crude oil is the primary raw material, its price directly affects the cost of petrol and diesel.

Exchange Rate: As a major importer of crude oil, fluctuations in the exchange rate between the Indian rupee and the US dollar impact fuel prices.

Taxes: Both central and state governments impose taxes on petrol and diesel, which vary across states and influence the final price.

How to Check Petrol and Diesel Prices in Your City: You can easily check the latest fuel prices in your city via SMS