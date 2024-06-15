Petrol to be costlier by Rs 3/litre, diesel by Rs 3.50 in Karnataka

Bengaluru, June 15 The Congress-led government in Karnataka on Saturday increased the retail sales tax on fuels, following which petrol prices went up by Rs 3 while diesel rates became dearer by Rs 3.50 in the state.

The new prices came into effect immediately from Saturday noon shocking the vehicle riders. Nithish. K., Joint Secretary, Finance Department of Karnataka Government, has issued the notification to be implemented with immediate effect.

The retail sales tax on petrol has been hiked by 3.9 per cent from 25.92 per cent to 29.84 per cent, while the tax on diesel has been increased by 4.1 per cent from 14.34 per cent to 18.44 per cent.

The petrol price which was Rs 99.84 per litre in Bengaluru before the order, has now jumped to Rs 102.84 and the diesel rate which was Rs 85.93 per litre has gone up to Rs 89.43. The fuel prices are going to cost more based on the distance in rural areas.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had held the meetings of the various departments after the lifting of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) following the general election and the move to hike fuel prices was made to mobilise funds.

