PGI-Chandigarh to support strike call of IMA over female Bengal doctor case

Chandigarh, Aug 16 The Faculty Association of PGIMER in Chandigarh has decided to support the strike call of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) along with other associations on August 17 in solidarity with the resident doctors following the recent gruesome incident at Kolkata.

Accordingly, all outpatient department services will remain closed in PGIMER on Saturday.

However, emergency and critical care services will continue as before, an official spokesperson for PGIMER said.

In a media briefing by the PGI Faculty Association to apprise the public about the ongoing resident protest and demands put forth by them, it said the association strongly condemns the heinous act that happened in R G Kar Institute Kolkata.

“We demand immediate implementation of CPA and demand justice to the victim and victim’s family by awarding strict punishment to all the perpetrators involved in the crime.

“We are committed fully to patient safety and running all emergency and ICU services round the clock. The faculty is providing support to the residents by taking care of OPDs and patients in the wards. Faculties will be taking part in the agitation of the residents only after working hours,” it said in a statement.

As safety and security is the concern of all healthcare staff, all associations came forward to support the ongoing stir of residents.

A joint Action Group has been formed to coordinate the activities of the ongoing agitation, it said. “We appreciate the administration for pro-actively taking steps for the security of the residents and healthcare staff within the hospital and PGI campus.

“We request the administration for immediate or emergency implementation of the safety and security measure,” it added.

--IANS

vg/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor