Phalodi Satta Bazar Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 Predictions: Mahayuti or MVA—Who Will Win Vidhan Sabha?

The BJP and its alliance partners are putting in their maximum effort ahead of the Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections. These elections hold significant importance, with Maharashtra serving as a litmus test for both the BJP and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Additionally, the strength of Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP will be revealed in these elections.

In Jharkhand, it will be the biggest test yet for JMM leader Hemant Soren. Amidst these political challenges, the elections are becoming increasingly interesting, and the betting markets are abuzz with activity. Alongside political equations, betting odds are also fluctuating. The Phalodi Satta Bazar, known for its predictions, has offered its take on the electoral prospects.

In Maharashtra, the betting market suggests a tight contest between the Mahayuti alliance, which includes BJP, Enath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, Ajit Pawar-led National Congress Party (NCP) and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) consisting of Congress, Shiv Sena UBT and Sharad Pawar-led NCP-SP. Out of 288 seats, the Satta Bazar predicts 144–152 seats for the MVA and 87–90 seats for the BJP-led Mahayuti. A rate of 40 paise is being charged on the Mahayuti, while Rs 2 to 2.50 is being charged on the MVA. If there is any swing in voter sentiment, the MVA is expected to gain momentum.

Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 Prediction by Phalodi Satta Bazar

In Jharkhand, the issue of Bangladeshi infiltration has gained prominence. The BJP is projected to form the government with a majority of 55 seats. Out of the 81 total seats, the BJP is expected to secure between 50 and 55 seats. The betting market rates for this scenario are at 25–35 paise.

During the previous Lok Sabha elections, actions were taken against the Phalodi Satta Bazar. As a result, the betting market, now under scrutiny from the police and administrative authorities, is cautiously voicing its predictions in a subdued manner.

(Disclaimer: Speculation markets are illegal, and we do not endorse or promote the claims of betting markets. These predictions are purely speculative and may be inaccurate.)