'Phone-free Tihar' target for 2023, says DG Prisons

Director General (Prisons), Sanjay Beniwal has said that 'Phone Free' Tihar is the jail authorities' target for this year.

"We have set up 23 targets for the year 2023, which including to make the jail completely mobile-free and setting up a problem redressal system for the inmates," DG (Prisons) Sanjay Beniwal said on Thursday while addressing media.

He also said that they have conducted multiple raids in the jail in two months and recovered many mobile phones and banned items from the jail inmates.

"We have conducted many raids. In the last two-and-a-half months, we have confiscated 348 mobile phones, including the 18 seized from Tihar Jail number 3 yesterday (Wednesday)," Tihar DG said further.

Beniwal further added that the staff will be more vigilant and proactive, from now onwards, to stop the use of mobile phones. "More jammers will be installed," he added.

Further talking about the On-Skill Training Programme, the DG (Prisons) said that around 1,000 jailed inmates are being trained under the Deendayal Antyodya-Yojana National Urban Livelihood Mission (DAY-NULM).

While addressing the media he also added: "Around 1000 Jail inmates are being trained under Deendayal Antyodya-Yojana National Urban Livelihood Mission (DAY-NULM). Those inmates who are going to be released in six to nine months will be considered for this training so that they can afford a livelihood after their release and can contribute in a constructive way to society."

The jail authorities on Thursday said that they have recovered Mobile phones and knives from inside Delhi's Tihar Jail number 3 in a search operation.

After receiving the information about restricted items being hidden by the inmates inside the prison cell, the jail administration conducted a search operation on Wednesday at midnight and recovered mobile phones, knives, drugs and wires from their possession.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor