Pilot confident of party's victory in Maharashtra, slams BJP over cash-for-votes scandal

Jaipur, Nov 20 Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Wednesday said that the Congress will win all seven seats in the state and also expressed confidence over party's solid performance in Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections.

Speaking to IANS, Pilot said, "The by-elections, whose vote counting is on November 23, were held on seven seats in Rajasthan. Our party has a strong presence across all constituencies, and we are confident of winning all the Assembly seats."

Pilot also voiced optimism over party's performance in Assembly elections in Jharkhand and Maharashtra, saying that JMM-Congress alliance and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will outdo the rival party on results day.

"This is a critical election for the nation. The feedback we are receiving indicates that voters are favouring MVA leaders. The issues we have raised resonate with the public," he said.

"The MVA will secure a decisive victory in Maharashtra as the people desire development. They are dissatisfied with the central and state governments. The public is convinced by our five guarantees and will vote in our favour," Pilot further stated.

Commenting on the alleged cash-for-votes controversy in Maharashtra, Pilot criticised the BJP, following reports that BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde was accused of distributing money to sway voters in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

The controversy arose after Bahujan Vikas Aghadi chief Hitendra Thakur and his son Kshitij Thakur alleged that Tawde was caught with Rs 5 crore in cash, purportedly intended for distribution among voters in the Nalasopara-Vasai-Virar area. Hitendra Thakur further claimed that a diary in Tawde's possession contained records related to the cash distribution.

Although Tawde denied the allegations and demanded a thorough investigation with CCTV footage, three FIRs have been filed in connection with the case.

Reacting to the incident, Pilot said, "When such incidents come to light, the Election Commission of India (ECI) should take immediate and strict action. A leader of such stature being accused of carrying such a large amount of money for election manipulation is alarming. An inquiry alone is insufficient."

"Such incidents naturally raise questions. While I have no expectations from the government, I do hope that the ECI takes appropriate measures to ensure accountability and transparency in the electoral process," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor