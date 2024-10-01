Pinarayi Vijayan’s Pol Secy mulls legal action against Left MLA Anvar

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 1 Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s Political Secretary P. Sasi on Tuesday hinted at seeking legal action against the Left MLA P.V. Anvar.

“I would go forward with the legal actions after discussing it with the party. The Chief Minister and the party Secretary will talk about the allegations raised by Anvar,” said Sasi to the media on Tuesday.

Last month Anvar first slammed Sasi alleging that he along with ADGP (law and order) M.R. Ajith Kumar is engaged in nefarious activities including supporting gold smuggling.

Anvar also pointed out that he met both Vijayan and CPI-M state secretary M.V. Govindan and handed over a detailed letter.

On Tuesday, Anvar said that he felt that his credibility was lost when a top CPI-M leader during a news TV channel debate said ‘Anvar has not mentioned anything in his letter to the party about Sasi and hence he is releasing the letter that he gave to Govindan.’

In the letter, Anvar alleged that Sasi gets a share from the gold smugglers which is operating freely in the state.

Anvar also pointed out that Sasi acts as a “mediator” when differences arise between business people and settles it and collects money for it.

Anvar also states that Sasi acted as an “interlocutor” to settle the Solar case, in which former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and several Congress leaders, were involved.

Allegedly, Sasi does not have a clean image for his acts while being the powerful CPI-M leader in the party’s pocket borough at Kannur.

After was kept out from party posts due to a sexual misconduct case, a decade back. He made a backdoor entry shocking many in the party when he was brought into the powerful state committee member of the CPI-M in 2022 and to the post of the Political Secretary to Vijayan.

Sasi also served as Political Secretary to Chief Minister E.K. Nayanar in 1996.

Defending Sasi, State Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian said that Sasi was appointed by the party and not by the Chief Minister. “He knows how to function and there is no rationale in what Anvar has said about Sasi,” he said.

--IANS

sg/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor