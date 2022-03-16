Pink City Jaipur Journo Anubha conferred with Bharatiya Jain Sanghatan Bengaluru Chapter's Woman Achiever Award 2022

On the occasion of International women's day Journalist writer, Anubha Jain was conferred with the Woman Achiever Award 2022 by Bharatiya Jain Sanghatan (BJS) Bengaluru chapter in association with Parkwest Apex Association for her commendable services in the domain of Journalism last night in an award ceremony held in Bengaluru. Six other incredible women from the fields like Commissioner Taxation, NCC Cadet, etc. were honored on the occasion. It is pertinent to mention that Journalist Anubha is Hony. Joint Secretary of Rajasthan Chamber of Commerce and Industry and also Rotary Bangalore Southwest's Director International services for 2022-23.

For her writing acumen and flair of journalism, she has recently awarded the Global Peace and Sustainability Development Summit and Witty Gossip’s ‘The Global Woman Fin Empowerment Excellence International Award-2021’ in December last year. While receiving the award Journalist Anubha said, "Women Empowerment and equality of gender are two core areas where I am working. I want to see women at par with their male counterparts and like to give women a space to feel their strength. I know it’s not so easy. The journey of the liberation of women has crossed many milestones and society has indeed come a long way. Empowered women of a society can help the nation grow beautifully! We, women, are the changemakers. We educated, independent women, are redesigning the world a better place to live in."