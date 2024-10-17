Pitbull Attack in Gurugram: Man Injured After Dog Bite

A pet owner has been charged after his Pitbull allegedly bit a man walking in a local park, leaving the victim injured, according to police reports on Wednesday.

The victim, Inderpal Rana, claimed that the dog's owner, Nitin, not only failed to control the dog but also verbally abused him and shoved him to the ground. This incident occurred on the evening of September 6 while Rana was strolling through the park.

According to the complaint, Shalu, who owns the Pitbull, was unable to manage her dog when it attacked Rana. Nitin reportedly arrived on the scene and instead of assisting Rana, he confronted him aggressively.

Rana stated that he remained on the ground in pain until he was able to call the police, who arrived and transported him to a hospital. Following Rana's complaint, police filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Nitin under Section 291 (negligent conduct with respect to an animal) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Palam Vihar police station on Tuesday. Authorities have noted a concerning increase in dog attack incidents lately.