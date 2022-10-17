Pitbull, Rottweilers banned in Ghaziabad

The Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation has approved a proposal banning the domestication of three breeds of dogs – pit bull, Rottweiler, and Dogo Argentino. The order comes in the wake of several attacks by pit bulls in Ghaziabad. While the future ownership of these breeds is banned, current owners will have a short window to get their dogs registered. All three breeds were originally bred to assist hunters.

Deputy chief veterinary officer Dr Anuj Singh said, “Owners will not be able to buy new dogs. The existing ones will have to be properly sterilised, vaccinated and registered. A period of two months has been provided for owners to do this. If the deadline is exceeded, then owners would have to give away the dog elsewhere or sell it.”

However, animal rescuers in Delhi- NCR say that it is a bad step. Nikhil Mahesh of the Umeed Foundation said: “Why blame the breed? I have rescued many pit bulls and Rottweilers which were absolutely friendly. The problem lies with owners not knowing how to manage the dog. No breed is born aggressive. If they are not trained and made social, then you will face challenges.”