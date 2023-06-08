"Placing statue of Sri Guru Gobind Singh inside mall is against Sikh principles": SGPC

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], June 8 : Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) President Harjinder Singh Dhami on Wednesday condemned the installation of the statue of Sri Guru Gobind Singh in a mall in Bihar's Patna, saying that the act is against Sikh principles.

"The act of installing a statue of Sri Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru (master), in Ambuja Mall at Patna Sahib is against Sikh principles. Idol worshipping has no place in the Sikh religion," Harjinder Singh Dhami said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

He further said that the Sikh psyche has been hurt by placing an idol of the tenth Sikh Guru.

Condemning the installation of the Guru's statue at Patna Sahib, he said that an inquiry report will be taken in this matter.

"No one has the right to hurt the religious sentiments of the Sikh community while taking action against Sikh principles. This action is to amalgamate Sikh principles and traditions," he added.

The SGPC President said that the management committee of Takht Sri Harmandar Ji Patna Sahib should conduct a thorough investigation and send a report to the SGPC so that a response is sought from those who did such an act.

A wax statue of Tenth Guru Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj (Tenth Guru Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj) of the Sikh Panth has come to light in the wax museum of a mall located in Lodipur, Patna, the capital of Bihar.

MP of Akali Dal Harsimrat Kaur Badal has also expressed his anguish and said that the Great Gurus and Shri Guru Granth Sahib emphasize the formless form of the Supreme Power.

The great Guru Sahiban and Shri Guru Granth Sahib emphasize the formless nature of Akal Purakh, the Supreme Power. That is why Sikh Maryada forbids idol worship. Therefore, the installation of a statue of Dasmesh Pita Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji in Ambuja Mall, an Adani-owned… pic.twitter.com/wO74Jto4ni— Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) June 6, 2023

"The great Guru Sahiban and Shri Guru Granth Sahib emphasize the formless nature of Akal Purakh, the Supreme Power. That is why Sikh Maryada forbids idol worship. Therefore, the installation of a statue of Dasmesh Pita Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji in Ambuja Mall, an Adani-owned company in Patna, is an outrageous violation of Sikh norms," she said in a tweet.

She further demanded an apology and action against the guilty.

"Those responsible for it owe an apology to the Sikh quom. The government should take swift action against the guilty. I urge all Sikhs to unite to fight the conspiracies against the Khalsa Panth to dilute our religious vision and identity," she said.

