Playing into foreign hands: BJP targets LoP Gandhi over China industrial growth remarks

New Delhi, Jan 14 A sharp political war of words erupted on Wednesday after Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on China and India’s industrial growth, with senior BJP leaders accusing him of undermining national interests and echoing narratives favourable to foreign powers.

The controversy arose followed LoP Gandhi’s speech in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, where he addressed a school function and spoke about the future of children and India’s economic growth through industrial development.

LoP Rahul Gandhi stressed that while India has performed well in the IT sector, manufacturing has not reached its potential over the past 11 years, particularly in the small-scale sector. LoP Gandhi also highlighted that many commonly used items, such as microphones and cameras, are imported from China, underlining the need for a shift in mindset to promote domestic production.

Reacting strongly to this on Wednesday, BJP Delhi President Virendra Sachdeva alleged that LoP Gandhi consistently damages India’s image.

“Rahul Gandhi goes abroad and plays into the hands of foreign powers. I want to comment on those who are working at the behest of the country’s enemies. Every Indian understands how serious Rahul Gandhi really is,” Sachdeva said.

BJP leader Yaser Jilani also criticised the Congress leader, questioning his focus. “Will Rahul Gandhi ever talk about India? India itself is emerging as a major force in front of the entire world. It has strong manufacturing capacity, a large workforce, and a vast market. If Rahul Gandhi talks about these aspects of India, it would be more beneficial for him,” Jilani said.

Joining in the criticism, BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri linked the MP's comments to what he described as a historical pattern within the Congress leadership.

“This is in their DNA. Even their grandfather had said that when Sardar Patel warned that China was occupying our land, he dismissed it by saying that not even grass grows there, so why should we sacrifice our youth for it. As a result, thousands of square kilometres of land were handed over to China,” Bidhuri alleged.

He claimed, “This reflects their long-standing mindset, one of opposition and betrayal of national interests. Rahul Gandhi has not said anything new. This line of thinking has continued from his grandfather’s time itself.”

Defending Rahul Gandhi, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee Vice President V. Gurunadham said the leader was highlighting the need for stronger manufacturing capabilities in India.

“Yesterday, Rahul Gandhi visited Tamil Nadu for a school function and delivered a speech on the future of children and boosting India’s economic growth through industrial development,” Gurunadham said.

He added that Gandhi pointed to China’s rapid technological and industrial progress, including aircraft manufacturing, while noting that India continues to lag behind in large-scale industrial growth, hence there was a need for boosting manufacturing capabilities of the nation.

