Plea against PM Modi photo on vaccine certificates dismissed, 1 lakh rupee fine to the petitioner

The petition to remove Prime Minister photo from Covid vaccination certificate has been dismissed, and the court fined 1 lakh rupee to the petitioner, saying that the plea is “frivolous” and “politically motivated” and a "publicity interest litigation".

"Nobody can say that a Prime Minister is a Congress Prime Minister or a BJP Prime Minister or the Prime Minister of any political party. But once a Prime Minister is elected as per the constitution, he is the Prime Minister of our country and that post should be the pride of every citizen," single-judge bench of justice P V Kunhikrishnan said.

“This is a frivolous petition filed with ulterior motives and I have a strong doubt that there is political agenda also to the petitioner. This is a publicity-oriented petition. Therefore, it is a fit case to be dismissed with a heavy cost,” the court said.



Myalparambhil, the petitioner went to the Kerala high court, on Octomber. And urged the court to remove Modi's photo from Covid vaccination certificate, he said Modi’s photo on the certificates “has no substance, utility or relevance” and his lawyer Ajit M Joy, said the vaccination is his personal space. He also said that the petitioner paid for vaccine and it is his right is he want Modi's photo on it or not, he pointed out that other's countries government does not have leaders photo on it.

To which P V Kunhikrishnan responded that “They may not be proud of their PM, but we are. He became the PM because of the mandate of the people. We may have different political opinions, but still, he is our PM.”



After hearing the petition the court also criticized the petitioner by saying “He (Modi) is our Prime Minister, not the PM of any other country. He came to power through mandate. Merely because you have political differences, you cannot challenge this. Why are of ashamed of our PM? 100 crore people do not have any issue with this, so why do you?”



The court ordered to pay 1 lakh rupee fine within six weeks to the Kerala State Legal Services Authority (KeLSA).



