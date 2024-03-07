Plea in Calcutta HC for scrapping ex-judge Gangopadhyay's judgements in Bengal school job case

Kolkata, March 7 A fresh petition has been filed at a division bench of the Calcutta High Court demanding scrapping of all past judgements and order passed by former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay in the multi-crore cash for school job case in West Bengal.

The petition has been filed by a section of the candidates whose services were terminated because of allegedly securing school jobs through unfair means. The petition has been moved at the division bench of Justice Debangshu Basak and Justice Shabbar Rashidi.

In the petition, plea has been made for scrapping of all verdicts by him in relation to secondary and higher secondary teachers as well as non-teaching staff in Group-C and Group-D categories.

The matter is expected to come up for hearing on Thursday only. Senior counsel of the Calcutta High Court and Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Kalyan Bandyopadhyay is the lawer on behalf of the petitioners.

The petitioners have argued that since former Justice Gangopadhyay has already resigned from judiciary services and announced his decisions to join BJP, there is every point to believe that the judgments passed by him in the school job case were biased and hence they should be scrapped.

In the petition, certain observations made by former Justice Gangopadhyay during the course of hearing in different cases in the matter have been referred to.

In his reaction, former judge Gangopadhay has observed that either the petitioners are not aware of the legal provisions or are deliberately trying to mislead the court.

Since Gangopadhyay announced his decision to join BJP on March 5 after resigning from judiciary services, ruling Trinamool Congress had been claiming that the development proves how biased his judgments and observation in the school job cases were.

