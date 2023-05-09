Plea in Delhi HC against Rahul Gandhi, Kejriwal for allegedly making misleading statements on loan waiver of industrialists by Central Govt

New Delhi [India], May 9 : A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been moved in Delhi High Court against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that false and misleading statements were made regarding waiving of loan by the Central Government to the tune of Rs 8 lakh crore of 5-10 industrialists.

The plea seeks direction to two media orgzations to remove false and misleading statements, made by politicians from their respective electronic media platforms.

The Petition also seeks direction from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to register a complaint and investigate & prosecute the two political leaders for allegedly making misleading and false statements which were made with the intent to damage the image and credibility of the Republic of India, it stated.

Petitioner Surjit Singh Yadav, claiming to be a social worker through Advocate Prathiba Sinha stated that the misleading and false news items published by two media orgzations in their respective electronic media platforms had degraded the credibility and image of the Central Government in the eyes of the general public.

It further stated that the alleged misleading statements made by politicians and false news published by media outlets had deliberately created major confusion in the minds of readers/viewers including in the mind of the Petitioner with respect to the sincerity and honesty of the Central Government in handling fiscal matters and this confusion further, negatively impacted the image of the Central Government in the eyes of the general public including in the eyes of the Petitioner.

