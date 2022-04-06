Plea in Delhi HC seeks direction to DTC to reconsider decision on school buses

By IANS | Published: April 6, 2022 03:22 PM2022-04-06T15:22:26+5:302022-04-06T15:30:07+5:30

New Delhi, April 6 A petition has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking direction to the ...

Plea in Delhi HC seeks direction to DTC to reconsider decision on school buses | Plea in Delhi HC seeks direction to DTC to reconsider decision on school buses

Plea in Delhi HC seeks direction to DTC to reconsider decision on school buses

Next

New Delhi, April 6 A petition has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking direction to the Delhi Transport Corporation

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Delhi High CourtDelhi Transport CorporationDelhi delhi high court