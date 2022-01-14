PM appreciates K'taka's '5T' plan to tackle Covid: Bommai

Bengaluru, Jan 14 Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appreciated the '5T' plan of Testing, Tracking, Tracing, Triaging and Technology adopted by the state government to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bommai, who participated in a video conference held by Modi with Chief Ministers of various states, said on Thursday evening: "I explained the measures taken by the state government to control and manage Covid. The Prime Minister appreciated the high rate of testing and vaccination in the state which is higher than the national average."

The Prime Minister was also apprised about measures initiated to ramp up the medical infrastructure, he said, adding: "I sought the central assistance to raise the oxygenated beds and oxygen plans."

The Prime Minister praised the use of technology for monitoring the health of those in home isolation, the Chief Minister added.

Modi has instructed to make all the preparations based on the experience of the first and second wave of the pandemic as the latest resurgence is expected to peak in February.

During the third wave, over 94 per cent of the infected are in home isolation and therefore the Prime Minister wanted to give priority to ensuring supply of medicines, appropriate care and measures to instil a sense of confidence among the infected, Bommai said.

The Chief Minister further said that the Centre has suggested ramping up testing, purchase of ambulances and improving medical infrastructure under the Rs 32,000 crore package it has provided.

The union government has provided Rs 32,000 crore to states to raise the health infrastructure and many of them were yet to utilise the funds.

"States too need to chip with their own share of resources to improve the health infrastructure like ICU, Oxygen plants, oxygenated plants and purchase ambulances to make best use of the project," Bommai said.

