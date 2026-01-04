PM-DeVINE scheme beneficial for Assam's education sector: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Jan 4 Highlighting the transformative impact of the Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North East (PM-DeVINE) on Assam’s education sector, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said the scheme is turning government schools into “true temples of learning” equipped with smart classrooms and world-class infrastructure.

In a post on social media platform X, CM Sarma said that PM-DeVINE is playing a crucial role in strengthening school education across the state by creating modern learning environments that blend technology with tradition.

Referring to a school in Palasbari, founded in 1953, the Chief Minister said the institution now stands rejuvenated as a “divine space where knowledge meets nation-building.”

PM-DeVINE, a Central Sector scheme announced in the Union Budget 2022–23, aims to accelerate infrastructure development and socio-economic growth in the northeastern states.

In Assam, the scheme has been leveraged to upgrade educational institutions, improve learning outcomes and bridge long-standing gaps in infrastructure, particularly in semi-urban and rural areas.

Officials said several government schools across the state have been modernised under PM-DeVINE with smart classrooms, digital learning tools, upgraded buildings and improved basic amenities, enabling students to access quality education closer to home.

The initiative aligns with the state government’s broader push to reform the education sector and prepare students for future challenges.

Sarma also noted that the Assam Cabinet has approved the establishment of 100 new schools across the state, signalling a major expansion of the public education network.

The move, he said, reflects the government’s commitment to universal access to quality education and its focus on long-term human resource development.

Education experts have welcomed the integration of PM-DeVINE projects with state-led initiatives, noting that improved infrastructure, coupled with teacher training and digital tools, can significantly enhance learning outcomes.

The state government has repeatedly emphasised that education remains a key pillar of Assam’s development strategy.

The Palasbari school cited by the Chief Minister is among several legacy institutions that have benefited from infrastructure upgrades, symbolising how decades-old schools are being reimagined to meet contemporary educational needs while preserving their historical significance.

