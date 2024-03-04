PM Modi Accuses Dynasty Parties of 'Jhoot and Loot' as Common Traits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing critique against dynasty-driven political entities on Monday, asserting that they may have different faces, but jhoot and loot was their common character.

Speaking at a densely populated public gathering in the district, the Prime Minister further emphasized that his life was an open book, highlighting his dedication to serving the public as a humble servant (sevak).

The face of dynasty parties may be different but they have a similar character jhoot and loot (lies and loot), he charged. Modi further said that while TRS became BRS, it did not change anything, apparently for Telangana. Now the Congress has succeeded the regional party in the ruling saddle, but nothing is going to happen, he claimed.

Accusing the previous government of engaging in scams such as the Kaleswaram lift irrigation project, the Prime Minister criticized the ruling Congress for its inaction on such matters. He highlighted the transformation of the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS), founded by K Chandrasekhar Rao, into the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS). During the rally, PM Modi outlined several developmental initiatives undertaken in the past 15 days aimed at bolstering a self-reliant India towards progress (Atmanirbhar Bharat to Viksit Bharat).

Moreover, he recalled extensive deliberations held with his ministers and top officials in New Delhi on Sunday regarding an action plan for India's development. Modi reiterated his party's commitment to the welfare of Adivasis, emphasizing the highest priority being given to this cause.