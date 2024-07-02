PM Modi advises NDA MPs to 'follow rules' in Parliament

New Delhi, July 2 A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's controversial speech in the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs to "follow the rules" of Parliament.

During the meeting at the Balyogi Audotortium in Parliament, the Prime Minister also advised the NDA MPs to ensure that their behaviour on the floor of the House is exemplary.

The Prime Minister cautioned NDA MPs that many people can try to come in close contact, but proper verification should be done before allowing them access.

He advised the MPs "not to give unnecessary statements to the media, to devote time to their constituencies, and come to the Parliament with proper preparations."

The meeting was attended by Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Dharmendra Pradhan, J. P. Nadda, Pralhad Joshi, Chirag Paswan, Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lallan Singh, Ramdas Athawale, Jitan Ram Manjhi along with many other cabinet ministers attended the meeting.

It is the first Parliamentary Board meeting of the NDA after PM Modi's third win in the Parliamentary elections.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to respond to the Motion of Thanks on Tuesday afternoon on the President's address in the Lok Sabha.

Rahul Gandhi's remarks drew strong protest from the BJP MPs.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has sought an apology from the Congress MP.

