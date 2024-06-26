PM Modi, Amit Shah to propose Om Birla as Speaker

New Delhi, June 26 Lok Sabha will witness the process of electing its Speaker on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, along with other NDA leaders, will propose to elect Om Birla for the post.

Senior leaders including Rajnath Singh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Nitin Gadkari will support this proposal.

When the proceedings of the Lower House begin on Wednesday, the remaining newly elected MPs will be called to take oath.

Following this, PM Modi will propose the name of Om Birla as the new Lok Sabha Speaker in the House. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will support the proposal put forward by PM Modi.

Subsequently, JDU leader and Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lallan Singh will propose the name of Om Birla for Lok Sabha’s Speaker and RLD MP Rajkumar Sangwan will support it.

Additionally, Hindustani Awam Morcha leader and Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi will also propose Om Birla's name for the Speaker's post, which will be supported by Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

After this, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will propose Om Birla's name in the House. This will be supported by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Further, more regional leaders are set to propose Om Birla's name in the House for the post of the Speaker and other NDA leaders will be in support of it.

At the same time, the Opposition has also prepared its strategy for the election of the Speaker. On behalf of the Opposition alliance, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction)'s Arvind Sawant will propose K. Suresh's name for the post of Speaker. This will be supported by RSP leader N. K. Premachandran.

SP MP Anand Bhadoria will also propose K. Suresh's name, which will be supported by Congress MP Tariq Anwar. NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) MP Supriya Sule, too, will also propose Suresh's name, which will be supported by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi.

If the Opposition demands division of votes, then it is possible that this voting will be done through paper slips. However, given the numbers in the House, Om Birla is set to win the election easily as the NDA candidate.

Once the new Speaker is announced, as per tradition, the Leader of the House (Prime Minister) and the Leader of the Opposition will take the new Speaker to his seat, following which, leaders of all the parties in the House will put forth their views.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor