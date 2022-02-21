PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for kin of deceased in Kota road accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to be given to the next of those who lost their lives in the road accident in Rajasthan's Kota on Sunday.

The injured will also be given Rs 50,000 each, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

"Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in a tragic accident in Kota. The injured would be given Rs 50,000: PM @narendramodi," the PMO tweeted.

Prime Minister also expressed his condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in the accident.

"The accident in Kota, Rajasthan is very painful. I express my condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in this. May God gives them the strength to bear this immense sorrow: PM @narendramodi," the PMO tweeted in Hindi.

As many as nine people died after the car they were riding fell into the Chambal river in Rajasthan's Kota on Sunday.

( With inputs from ANI )

