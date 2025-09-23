PM Modi applauds Rajat Sharma’s re-election as NBDA President

New Delhi, Sep 23 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has commended veteran journalist Rajat Sharma on his re-election as President of the News Broadcasters and Digital Association (NBDA), underscoring his enduring influence in Indian journalism and his pivotal role in steering the media industry through a period of rapid evolution.

In a congratulatory letter addressed to Sharma, who is also the Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of India TV, the Prime Minister praised his decades of journalistic service, noting that his leadership comes at a time when both traditional and digital media are undergoing significant transformation.

“The Association will benefit from your decades-long experience in journalism, your deep understanding of various subjects, and your credibility,” wrote PM Modi. “Your guidance will be particularly effective in the media and digital world, undergoing modern transformation.”

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that under Sharma’s stewardship, the NBDA would continue to elevate journalistic standards and uphold its commitment to public interest and national integrity. “I am confident that NBDA will reach new heights under your leadership,” he added, wishing Sharma success in his new term.

Sharma’s re-election was confirmed during the NBDA Board meeting held on September 19, 2025. He will serve as President for the 2025-2026 term, continuing to lead India’s largest consortium of private news broadcasters and digital media entities.

Joining Sharma in the NBDA leadership team are MV Shreyams Kumar, Managing Director of Mathrubhumi Printing and Publishing, who has been appointed Vice-President, and Anuradha Prasad Shukla, Chairperson and Managing Director of News24 Broadcast India, who will serve as Honorary Treasurer.

The NBDA, a key regulatory and representative body for India’s news broadcasting sector, plays a crucial role in shaping ethical standards, promoting press freedom, and navigating the challenges posed by digital disruption and evolving audience expectations.

With Sharma at the helm once again, the association is expected to continue its advocacy for responsible journalism and innovation in news delivery, reinforcing its relevance in a dynamic media environment.

