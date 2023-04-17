PM Modi appreciates work done under Swachh Bharat Mission in Nagaland's Tuensang

New Delhi [India], April 17 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday appreciated the work done under Swachh Bharat Mission in Tuensang, Nagaland.

Replying to a tweet by a Member of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly, Jacob Zhimomi, the Prime Minister tweeted, "Good! We've seen tremendous energy towards Swachhata all across India, which has led to tangible benefits in various sectors including health and women empowerment."

"Carrying forward PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision of Swachh Bharat, Nagaland is leaving no stone unturned to achieve the same. Sharing pics of completed works from Tuensang district under Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin), 2022-23.1/2," Jacob Zhimomi tweeted.

The Swachh Bharat Mission was launched on October 2, 2014, with an aim to make the country open defecation-free and also universal station coverage.

Earlier in 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 to make all our cities 'Garbage Free' and 'Water Secure'.

Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 envisions making all cities 'Garbage Free' and ensuring grey and black water management in all cities other than those covered under AMRUT, making all urban local bodies Open Defecation Free + (ODF+) and those with a population of less than 1 lakh as ODF++, thereby achieving the vision of safe station in urban areas.

Exhorting the people across the country to get involved in the cleanliness campaign, PM Modi said taking the campaign forward will be a giant towards fulfilling Mahatma Gandhi's dream of a clean India.

