PM Modi arrives in Gujarat for three day visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ahmedabad for his three-day visit to Gujarat on Monday.

He was received by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and State Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at the airport.

"The Prime Minister landed in Ahmedabad a short while ago. He was received by Governor @ADevvrat, CM @Bhupendrapbjp and other dignitaries," tweeted PMO India today.

Prime Minister will visit the Command and Control Centre for Schools in Gandhinagar today.

On April 19, at around 9:40 AM, he will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects at Banas Dairy Sankul in Diyodar, Banaskantha.

Subsequently, at around 3:30 PM, he will lay the foundation stone of WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar.

On April 20, at around 10:30 AM, Prime Minister will inaugurate the Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit at Gandhinagar. Thereafter, at around 3:30 PM, he will attend the Adijati Maha Sammelan in Dahod and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects.

( With inputs from ANI )

