PM Modi Begins Third Term with Focus on Foreign Policy, to Attend G7 Summit in Italy

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken charge for the 3rd time. The portfolio allocation of ministers in the government was announced on Monday. Meanwhile, PM Modi's third term seems to have more emphasis on foreign policy as he invited the presidents of seven countries to his swearing-in ceremony.

It is also important to know from which country Narendra Modi will start his foreign tour in his third term. In 2014, when Narendra Modi became prime minister, he started his foreign tour from Bhutan. In 2019, he started a foreign tour from the Maldives. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign visit is likely to begin from Italy. He will attend the G7 summit in Italy.



The G7 Summit will be held in Borgo Egnazia (Fasano) in Italy from June 13-15. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend the summit for a day on June 14. In March 2023, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. During the visit, the bilateral relations between Italy and India have been enhanced as a strategic partnership.

Meanwhile, the G7 Summit is an informal international forum. The council's members are Italy, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the UK and the US. Italy presided over the G7 summit on January 1 this year. After the G7 summit, Switzerland will host the Ukraine Peace Summit, which will be attended by 90 countries and institutions (half from Europe). These countries will join in establishing a possible peace in Ukraine. However, media reports said that India will not participate in the summit.