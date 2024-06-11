Lalu Prasad Yadav Turns 77: Former Bihar CM and RJD Leader Celebrates His Birthday With Party Workers in Patna (Watch Videos)

Patna: Former CM of Bihar and leader of Rashtriya Janata Dal Lalu Prasad Yadav celebrated his 77th birthday with party workers and family. Surrounded by close confidantes, Yadav cut the celebratory cake.

#WATCH | Patna: Former Bihar CM & RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav cuts a cake as he celebrates his 77th birthday today



(Video source: RJD)

Yadav had once exclaimed, "I still do not know my exact birthday. My party workers have been celebrating the day since it happened to be my birthday on my school certificate".

Additionally, party workers celebrated the occasion outside Yadav's Patna residence by dancing and distributing sweets.

#WATCH | Patna: On the 77th birthday of former Bihar CM and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, RJD workers and supporters dance and celebrate outside his residence pic.twitter.com/AWidjezgCR — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2024

With a four-year political career, Lalu Prasad Yadav has been a leader in many capacities: Member of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Railway Minister of India, and Chief Minister of Bihar.

Yadav was convicted in the 1997 fodder scam and was serving until 2021. He is currently on bail from the High Court. Despite political setbacks, Lalu Prasad Yadav has remained a popular figure in Bihar's politics.