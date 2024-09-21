PM Modi-Biden shake hands ahead of bilateral meet in Delaware

Washington, Sep 21 US President Joe Biden received Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a personal meeting on Saturday ahead of the summit of the Quad with their counterparts from Japan and Australia.

The meeting is not open to the press but there will be a readout later in the day.

Biden received PM Modi with a handshake and the two leaders embraced, which has become a signature greeting for the Indian prime minister.

The Prime Minister is accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Indian Ambassador to the US Vinay Kwatra and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

The US President is accompanied by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti.

PM Modi reached the U.S. on Saturday for a three-day visit. He will join Biden and Australia’s Anthony Albanese and Japan’s Fumio Kishida for the fourth in-person summit of the Quad later in the day.

PM Modi will address the diaspora at an event in New York on Sunday and meet with business leaders later in the day.

On Monday, he will deliver an address at the ‘Summit of the Future’ at the UN and leave for home.

