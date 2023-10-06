PM Modi, BJP’s fear of defeat drives raids on INDIA bloc, says Atishi

New Delhi, Oct 6 Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi on Friday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are resorting to constant raids on INDIA alliance leaders due to fear of defeat in next year’s general election.

Atishi said that PM Modi and BJP are destined to lose in the upcoming polls, prompting them to the use of agencies like the CBI and ED to intimidate INDIA Alliance leaders.

The INDIA alliance, a coalition of opposition parties, has witnessed 13 of its leaders being raided by Central government agencies since April.

Atishi said that these raids are a patterned attempt to intimidate the alliance as it grows stronger. She vowed that despite such tactics, the INDIA alliance will remain united and emerge victorious in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Atishi accused PM Modi of anxiety, pointing out that in the past five days alone, raids were conducted on eight ally leaders of the INDIA alliance and 20 senior journalists who had spoken out against him.

She also highlighted the recent eight-hour-long raid at the residence of AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, during which no evidence of corruption was found.

The senior AAP leader said that these raids are part of a pattern in which leaders who oppose PM Modi or expose BJP's corruption are targeted by the ED and CBI.

Atishi listed the instances of raids on INDIA alliance leaders, including those from DMK, Samajwadi Party, Shiv Sena, Congress, NCP, and other factions.

She said that the INDIA alliance and the Aam Aadmi Party are not afraid of CBI and ED threats.

