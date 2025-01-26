PM Modi breaks protocol, walks down Kartavya Path to greet people

New Delhi, Jan 26 Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued his Republic Day tradition by walking down the Kartavya Path after the conclusion of the 76th Republic Day parade.

He greeted attendees seated in enclosures, who erupted into cheers and clapped as he passed by.

Chanting slogans of "Bharat Mata ki Jai," the audience, with sparkling eyes seeing the Prime Minister, displayed overwhelming patriotism.

PM Modi also crossed over to the other side of the Kartavya Path, where the excited crowd greeted him and captured the moment with photographs.

The Republic Day celebrations were presided over by President Droupadi Murmu, who unfurled the national flag at Kartavya Path, New Delhi, and led the nation in commemorating the occasion.

She was accompanied by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, this year's Chief Guest.

In line with tradition, both Presidents were escorted by the President's Bodyguard, "Rashtrapati ke Angarakshak," the seniormost regiment of the Indian Army.

Adding a regal charm, they arrived in the 'Traditional Buggy,' reviving a practice that returned in 2024 after a gap of 40 years.

Upon their arrival, President Murmu and President Prabowo were welcomed by PM Modi, who also greeted Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh Dhankhar at the venue.

The ceremony began with the unfurling of the National Flag, accompanied by the playing of the National Anthem and a 21-gun salute using indigenous 105-mm Light Field Guns.

This year’s celebrations marked 75 years of the Constitution's enactment and focused on "Jan Bhagidari" (public participation). The event highlighted India's rich cultural diversity, unity, equality, development, and military prowess.

The parade began with 300 cultural artists performing "Sare Jahan Se Achha" on traditional instruments such as the Shehnai, Nadaswaram, Mashak Been, Flute, Sankha, Tutari, and Dhol. The melodies resonated with the hopes and pride of a billion Indians.

A breathtaking flower-petal shower was carried out by Mi-17 1V helicopters of the 129 Helicopter Unit in the Dhwaj Formation, symbolising the national flag. The formation was led by Group Captain Alok Ahlawat.

Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar, General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area, commanded the parade, with Major General Sumit Mehta serving as the Parade Second-in-Command.

Leading the parade were gallantry award winners, including Param Vir Chakra recipients Subedar Major (Honorary Captain) Yogendra Singh Yadav (Retd) and Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar (Retd), and Ashok Chakra recipient Lt Col Jas Ram Singh (Retd).

The Param Vir Chakra recognises extraordinary bravery in the face of the enemy, while the Ashok Chakra honours similar acts of courage outside combat scenarios.

The parade also showcased a global element with the participation of the Indonesian National Armed Forces Marching Contingent, consisting of 152 members, and the Military Band of Indonesia's Military Academy, comprising 190 members.

