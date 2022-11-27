PM Modi calls Nagaland's culture, music glorious heritage of India

Stressing on preserving our ancient culture and tradition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated Nagaland's initiative to promote its folk music and said that the music and culture of the State is the glorious heritage of the country.

In the 95th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister said that India is home to the oldest traditions in the world and it is everyone's responsibility to preserve these traditions, to promote them and to take them forward as much as possible.

"We all always take pride in the fact that our country is home to the oldest traditions in the world. Therefore, it is also our responsibility to preserve our traditions and traditional knowledge, to promote it and to take it forward as much as possible. One such commendable effort is being made by some friends of our northeastern state of Nagaland. I liked this effort very much, so I thought, I'd share it with the listeners of 'Mann Ki Baat'," PM Modi.

PM Modi mentioned an organization "Lidi-Cro-U" in Nagaland, which is working to save traditions and skills and pass them on to the next generation.

"The lifestyle of the Naga community in Nagaland, their art-culture and music attract everyone. It is an important part of the glorious heritage of our country. The life of the people of Nagaland and their skills are also very important for a sustainable lifestyle. In order to save these traditions and skills and pass them on to the next generation, the people there have formed an organization, that's name is 'Lidi-Cro-U'," he said.

He further said that organization has started the work of launching Naga Music Albums, organizing workshops related to folk music and folk dance

"The organization has undertaken the work of reviving beautiful facets of Naga culture which were on the verge of being lost. For example, Naga folk music is a very rich genre in itself. This organization has started the work of launching Naga Music Albums. So far, three such albums have been launched. These people also organize workshops related to folk music and folk dance. Youth are also given training for all these," said the PM.

The Prime Minister said that they are also giving training to the youth in the traditional Nagaland style of apparel making, tailoring and weaving.

"The youth of the new generation are also taught to make bamboo products. With this, these youth not only get connected with their culture but also create new employment opportunities for them. People at Lidi-Cro-U try to make more and more people know about Naga folk culture," he added.

PM Modi also urged others to make efforts in preserving the cultural styles and traditions of their areas.

( With inputs from ANI )

