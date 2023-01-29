PM Modi cautions against attempts to create divisions in country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly cautioned against efforts to sow differences and create chasms among the people of the country, said a press release by the Prime Minister's Office on Saturday.

Addressing a rally of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) at the Cariappa Ground in Delhi Cantonment, Modi said the mantra of unity was the only way for India to achieve grandeur, added the press release.

"Despite such efforts, there will never be differences among the people of India," he said 'Maa ke doodh main kabhi darar nahi ho sakti'. "For this mantra of Unity is the ultimate antidote. The Mantra of Unity is a pledge as well as India's strength. This is the only way India will achieve grandeur" the Prime Minister emphasised.

The Prime Minister remarked that it is not just India's Amrit Kaal but the Amrit Kaal of the youth of India and when the nation will be celebrating 100 years of its independence, it will be the youth who will be at the summit of success. "We must not lose any opportunity and continue moving forward with the resolve to take India to new heights", Modi concluded.

The Prime Minister noted that India and NCC are both celebrating their 75th anniversaries this year and praised the efforts of those who have contributed towards nation-building by leading the NCC and by being a part of it.

The Prime Minister told the cadets that both as NCC cadets and as the youth of the nation they represent the 'Amrit Generation' of the country which will take the nation to new heights in the coming 25 years and will create a 'Viksit' and 'Aatmnirbhar Bharat'.

The Prime Minister complimented the cadets for the Unity flame where they completed the run from Kanyakumari to Delhi by covering 50 kilometres daily for 60 days and said that the flame and the cultural extravaganza of the evening has strengthened the spirit of 'EK Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.

Noting that the NCC Cadets took part in the Republic Day Parade, the Prime Minister highlighted the speciality of the parade taking place on Kartavya Path for the first time. He also suggested the NCC Cadets to visit places like National War Memorial, Police Memorial, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Museum in Red Fort, Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalay, Sardar Patel Museum and B R Ambedkar Museum so that they can find inspiration and encouragement to move forward in life.

The Prime Minister emphasised the centrality of youth as the key energy that runs a nation. "When dreams turn into resolution and life is dedicated to it then success is assured. This is a time of new opportunities for the youth of India. Everywhere it is evident that India's time has arrived. The entire world is looking towards India and it is all due to the youth of India", the Prime Minister stressed. The Prime Minister expressed pride in the youth's enthusiasm for the upcoming G-20 Presidency

"When the country is brimming with the energy and enthusiasm of the youth, the priorities of that country will always be its young people", the Prime Minister said as he mentioned the efforts of the government to provide a platform for the youth that will help them in achieving their dreams. Noting that various sectors are being opened up for the youth of the nation, be it the digital revolution, start-up revolution or innovation revolution, the Prime Minister underlined that the youth of India are its biggest beneficiaries.

Pointing out that even assault rifles and bulletproof jackets were imported into India, the Prime Minister highlighted the reforms in the defence sector and informed that today India is manufacturing hundreds of defence products. He also touched upon the fast-paced border infrastructural work that is taking place and underlined that it will open a new world of opportunities and possibilities for the youth of India.

( With inputs from ANI )

