PM Modi chairs meeting of Somnath temple trust in Gujarat

New Delhi, Oct 30 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a meeting of the Somnath temple trust in Gandhinagar, Gujarat to enhance facilities to make the pilgrimage experience more memorable.

Modi is currently on a two-day visit to Gujarat.

"Chaired a meeting of the Shree Somnath Trust in Gandhinagar. We discussed various aspects relating to the working of the Trust. Reviewed how we can leverage latest technology for the Temple complex so that the pilgrimage experience will be even more memorable. Also took stock of the various environment friendly measures being taken by the Trust," he posted on X after the meeting.

Modi will participate in the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas programme at Kevadia tomorrow on the occasion of Sardar Patel's birth anniversary.

