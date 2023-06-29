PM Modi chairs PRAGATI interaction, reviews projects worth over Rs 1,21,300 crore

New Delhi [India], June 29 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the 42nd edition of PRAGATI, the ICT-based multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation, involving Centre and state governments.

In the meeting, twelve key projects were reviewed. Among the twelve projects, seven projects were from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, two projects were from the Ministry of Railways and one project each was from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Ministry of Steel, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

These projects have a cumulative cost of over Rs. 1,21,300 crore and relate to 10 states viz., Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Haryana and two Union Territories viz. Jammu and Kashmir and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, an official release said.

PM Modi reviewed the progress of the projects for construction of AIIMS at Rajkot, Jammu, Awantipora, Bibinagar, Madurai, Rewari and Darbhanga. He instructed all stakeholders to resolve outstanding issues and adhere to the timelines for completion of the projects, keeping in view their significance for the public.

During the interaction, the Prime Minister also reviewed the 'PM SVANidhi Scheme'. He urged the Chief Secretaries to identify and cover all the eligible street vendors in urban areas especially in Tier II and Tier III cities.

He also instructed that a drive be carried out to encourage digital transactions by street vendors in a mission mode and to give benefits of all the government schemes to family members of SVANIdhi beneficiaries through SVANidhi se Samriddhi campaign.

PM Modi congratulated all the Chief Secretaries for having organised successful G20 meetings. He urged them to maximize the benefits of these meetings for their states, especially for the promotion of tourism and export. During PRAGATI meetings, 340 projects having a total cost of Rs 17.05 lakh crore have been reviewed till now.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor