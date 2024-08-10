PM Modi chairs special review meeting in Wayanad, assures full assistance

Wayanad, Aug 10 Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his day-long visit to landslide-ravaged Wayanad with a special review meeting at the makeshift PMO in the Collectorate office here on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Governor Arif Muhammed Khan, Union Minister Suresh Gopi, State Ministers A. Rajan, A.K. Saseendran, P.A. Mohammed Riyas, and Kerala ADGP (law and order) M.R. Ajith Kumar, among other senior Central and state officials.

At the meeting, Chief Secretary V. Venu made a detailed presentation on the catastrophic landslides of July 30, the wide-scale destructions they brought, and also on how various agencies were carrying out relief and rehabilitation work.

This was PM Modi’s last engagement in Wayanad, which lasted for about 40 minutes.

Addressing the meeting, the Prime Minister assured full support to the state government and the state's residents in dealing with the natural calamity.

Stating that ‘disaster is not normal’, the Prime Minister offered all possible assistance in rehabilitation and rebuilding of the region.

"I have been gathering information about the landslide since the time I came to know about it. All the Central agencies were mobilised immediately after the disaster struck. This is not a normal calamity. Thousands of families have been devastated and their dreams shattered. I have seen the situation on the spot. I met the victims at relief camps who faced this disaster. I also met the injured patients in the hospital," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also assured full assistance to state government and said that the Centre will leave no stone unturned in relief and rehabilitation work in Wayanad.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi undertook an aerial visit of the four ravaged villages of Wayanad and took stock of the relief operations. He also visited Chooralmala and walked on the makeshift 170 feet bailey bridge built by the Indian Army.

He also visited relief camps and hospitals housing displaced residents and victims, respectively, and had an emotional meeting with the survivors.

