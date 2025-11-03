PM Modi Condoles Loss of Lives in Jaipur Accident, Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex Gratia for Next of Kin of Each Deceased
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: November 3, 2025 21:14 IST2025-11-03T21:13:17+5:302025-11-03T21:14:13+5:30
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in a road accident in Jaipur, Rajasthan, and announced financial aid for the victims’ families. In a post shared by the Prime Minister’s Office on X, Modi said, “Pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Jaipur, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover soon.”
Pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Jaipur, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover soon.— PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 3, 2025
"An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM," PMO added.
According to reports, at least 13 people were killed, and several others were injured when a speeding dumper truck hit multiple vehicles in Jaipur’s Loha Mandi area around 1 pm.
The truck reportedly lost control and crashed into cars and two-wheelers before overturning on a divider, crushing several vehicles beneath it.