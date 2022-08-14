PM Modi condoles the tragic demise of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

Stockbroker and investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passed away in Mumbai early Sunday morning. Breach Candy hospital CEO N Santhanam revealed that Jhunjhunwala was brought dead to the hospital at 6:45 am. According to a doctor, Jhunjhunwala was suffering from diabetes and a kidney ailment.

Paying rich tributes to the Big Bull, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world," PM Modi said in a tweet, sharing a photograph of himself with the investor. He was also very passionate about India's progress. His passing away is saddening. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister added.