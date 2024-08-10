PM Modi Conducts Aerial Survey of Landslide-Affected Areas in Wayanad (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted an aerial survey on Saturday of the landslide-affected areas in north Kerala's Wayanad district, where over 300 people have been killed and hundreds more injured.

#WATCH | Kerala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducts an aerial survey of the landslide-affected area in Wayanad



CM Pinarayi Vijayan is accompanying him



(Source: DD News) pic.twitter.com/RFfYpmK7MJ — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2024

Kerala | PM Narendra Modi undertook an aerial survey in Wayanad before physically visiting the location of the disaster.



In the aerial survey, he saw the origin of the landslide, which is in the origin of Iruvazhinji Puzha (River). He also observed the worst affected areas of… pic.twitter.com/bGGSbIbbZ6 — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2024

Modi, traveling aboard an Indian Air Force helicopter, surveyed the landslide-ravaged regions of Chooralmala, Mundakkai, and Punchirimattam. He departed from Kannur Airport around 11:15 a.m. and was accompanied by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and Union Minister of State for Tourism and Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi, who traveled with him on Air India One.

Following the aerial survey, Modi is scheduled to visit a relief camp and hospital to meet with victims and survivors. He will also chair a review meeting to receive a detailed briefing on the disaster and ongoing relief efforts.

The landslides, which struck on July 30, have prompted extensive search and rescue operations by the Indian Army, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and local emergency response teams. Search efforts are now focused on forested areas, with assistance from local residents and families of the missing.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has requested ₹2,000 crore in assistance for rehabilitation and relief work. On Wednesday, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi called for higher compensation and a comprehensive rehabilitation package for those affected by the disaster